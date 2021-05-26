Missing Belfast brothers found safe and well in Tipperary

Two young boys who had been missing from Northern Ireland have been found in County Tipperary

8 year old Fabricio Horvath and his 5 year old brother Patrick were last seen getting into a black Ford in the Limestone Road area of Belfast, at around 6pm on the evening of Friday the 14th of May.

Last Saturday Gardaí issued an appeal for information saying the boys may have been in North Tipperary.

The pair were located safe and well in the Thurles area yesterday afternoon and have been returned to Northern Ireland.

Two women in their 50s & 30s and a man in his 40s were arrested and are currently detained at Templemore and Nenagh Garda Stations under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

An Garda Síochána have thanked the public for their assistance in locating the boys.