Gardai are appealing for help to find a missing 13 year old boy in Tipperary.

Charlie Kenny hasn’t been seen since he left his home in Clonmel at approximately 8 o clock this morning.

He’s 4 foot 8 inches in height, of slim build with brown bushy hair and hazel eyes.

When he left his home he was wearing grey tracksuit bottoms, a dark hoody and navy trainers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Clonmel Garda Station.