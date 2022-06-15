Minister Peter Burke officially opens ‘Phase 1’ of Liberty Square

Minister Peter Burke has officially opened Liberty Square today to mark the completion of Phase 1 of the project.

An overall allocation in excess of €4.5 million has been made under the Urban Regeneration and Development Fund to the enhancement scheme for the square in Thurles.

Cathaoirleach of the MD Seamus Hanafin spoke at the event stating that his hope when this project began was to make it a better place for residents, and visitors, and improve its vibrancy and appearance.

Minister Burke told Tipp FM that he believes this will creating more opportunities for the town as they now look forward to Phase 2.

He told Tipp FM that the aim of the project is to unlock the potential in Thurles, as well as the other towns in Tipperary that have received a total of €25 million between them under the scheme.

Speaking to Tipp FM Minister Burke said he was glad to see a projects like this, which had come through his department, come to fruition:

“I was down there 6 or 7 months ago to go through the whole county and look at how it was progressing in terms of its development streams. And I was there in Thurles and had a good walk of the square at that time… it’s very exciting to see work that you have allocated money to, you’re there on the ground seeing it delivered.”