Minister Mary Butler to visit Dean Maxwell home

Junior Minister for Older People, Mary Butler will visit the Dean Maxwell nursing unit in Roscrea next month as uncertainty remains over its future.

Tipperary Fianna Fáil TD Jackie Cahill says Minister Butler is “fully committed” to the Roscrea unit, with hopes that the visit may help with securing funding for a new unit under the revised National Development Plan.

New HIQA guidelines could close long-term care at Dean Maxwell from the start of the new year, and concerns are growing in the area.

Deputy Cahill also travelled to Dublin recently with local councillor Michael Smith to discuss Dean Maxwell with Public Expenditure Minister, Michael McGrath:

Speaking on that meeting, Deputy Cahill said “Cllr Smith had a very good submission to make to Minister McGrath on the day as regards what we think the future for Dean Maxwell should be. We made that to Minister McGrath in his office in Government Buildings.

“There are a lot of people lobbying to get into the National Development Plan but I’m sure that Minister McGrath will fully consider what we’re saying.

“We also need the HSE to play their part here to come forward and back the proposals made by the people of Roscrea.”

Deputy Cahill says that the publication of the revised National Development Plan remains likely for the early Autumn.

Regarding the visit of Minister Mary Butler, deputy Cahill said:

“I am in regular contact with Minister Butler and Cllr Smith to progress the campaign to save Dean Maxwell, and I am delighted she has accepted our invitation to visit Roscrea. This is an absolute priority for me as the only Government TD in Tipperary and for the Fianna Fáil team in the area, and Minister Butler is most definitely aware of this.

“The people of Roscrea and surrounding areas need Dean Maxwell to remain. There have been a number of false dawns in the past, with empty promises being made to the people of Roscrea. That has to end now and we must do everything we possibly can to find a solution that benefits Roscrea for decades to come. That is exactly what I intend to do”.