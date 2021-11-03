Minister Humphreys on county wide visit to the Premier

Minister Heather Humphreys is visiting six towns and villages around Tipperary today, as part of a rural roadshow.

The Minister for Rural and Community Development officially opened a number of local projects in Carrick-on-Suir, Clonmel and Tipp Town.

These included the Suir Blueway in Carrick, Suir Island House and Mill Race in Clonmel and the Market Yard in Tipp Town.

This afternoon, she will travel to Thurles, Templemore and Garrykennedy.

On her visit, she told Tipp FM how important all of these projects are to the development of the Premier County.

“I’m absolutely delighted to be in Tipperary today, I’m going around a number of different places in the county.

“I’m visiting projects that we have invested in my department a total of €7 million in, so that’s only today’s visit.

“All of the projects that I’m visiting have received funding from my department, including Tipperary Town, I know that it’s getting €1.1 million in funding to regenerate the centre of the town.”