Minister Harris says there is no secret to his TikTok success while visiting Tipp today

During his visit to the Premier today Minister Simon Harris said TikTok is a way to reach young people after being revealed as the most followed TD on the platform.

He currently has just over 91,000 followers.

Meanwhile Sinn Fein is the most followed Irish political party on Tik Tok, with 92 thousand followers.

New figures show MEPs Clare Daly and Mick Wallace have the most viewed videos, with a recent clip of Mr Wallace gaining 15 million views.

Speaking from Carrick-on-Suir Minister Harris said there is no secret to his success on the app:

“I don’t really know what the key to getting a good following is but the approach I tend to use is not to engage with political baloney and spin but just go on and tell people thing like I see it, answers questions from them and share information with them.”