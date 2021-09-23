Minister for Finance asked to intervene in AIB Fethard situation

The issue of restricted services in AIB Fethard have been raised in the Seanad, with a Tipperary Senator calling for something to be done.

Customers had been notified that as of December 6th, there would no longer be the facility to deal with cash, cheques, foreign exchange or drafts.

The issue was raised by Senator Garret Ahearn who is now calling on the Minister for Finance to intervene.

Speaking in the Seanad, the Clonmel Senator said this banking service is vital to the people of Fethard.

“This is really devastating news for the town of Fethard.

“There’s so many businesses in that area who use that branch as their local branch and they’re now being asked to use Clonmel.

“This happened in Killenaule up the road, so people who were in Killenaule were told to use the branch in Fethard and now the branch in Fethard is being closed and they are being told to come to Clonmel.

“It’s about a 30km distance for people to now travel.”

He added that this has happened elsewhere in Tipperary and all over the country, and something needs to be done at ministerial level.