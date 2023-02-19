Minister Darragh O’Brien to visit Tipperary tomorrow

Five Tipperary projects are to be officially launched tomorrow by Darragh O’Brien Minister for Housing, Local Government & Heritage.

The Minister is to officially launch the Kickham Barracks Project in Clonmel before travelling to Glenconnor to cut the ribbon on the Glenconnor Hill and Glenconnor Close housing schemes.

He will then visit Glenconnor Villlage before heading to Two-mile-borris to launch the housing development at Ned Hayes Park.

The final stop on Minister O’Brian’s tour of Tipperary will see him visit Templetouhy to open the housing project at Long Orchard Park.