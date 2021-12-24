Be mindful of symptoms is the HSE advice to people of Tipperary this Christmas

There are a high number of Covid cases across Tipperary and the wider South East at the moment.

The Department of Public Health South East had some advice for anyone who has symptoms or those without symptoms who are planning to visit others.

They are advising people to arrange a PCR test and not see anyone if they have any symptoms of a cough or cold.

No matter how mild the symptoms may seem, the advice is to self-isolate and book a test.

For anyone who has symptoms, a negative antigen test won’t rule out Covid.

If you get a positive antigen test, self-isolate and book a PCR test, and if that test comes back negative but you still have symptoms, stay at home until you’re feeling better.

For anyone travelling to family or attending a Christmas gathering, take a number of antigen tests, including one just before the event.

If you test positive on any of these antigens, you should self-isolate and book a PCR test.

Dr Carmel Mullaney, Director of Public Health South East, said.

“We acknowledge that isolating at Christmas time can be upsetting for many people, but you do not want to bring Covid into a household where a loved one could potentially become very ill as a result.”