A visit by the South Korean Ambassador to Thurles today has been postponed.

St. Mary’s Garden of Remembrance in Thurles is the only memorial in Ireland dedicated to the Korean War.

Because of this today was to be the first time that the ambassador and other members of the embassy would visit Tipperary specifically to commemorate the anniversary of the end of that War.

However, due to Covid the occasion has now been postponed until the end of June.