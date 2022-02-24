Putin sends forces into Ukraine

Explosions and warning sirens have been heard this morning in some of Ukraine’s major cities after Russia’s president ordered a “military operation” into the eastern part of the country.

Vladimir Putin claims his orders will “protect people” in breakaway regions – who he says have been subject to bullying and genocide and he’s warned other nations not to intervene.

The Ukrainian president’s advised people to stay home as much as possible.

The international community’s responded to Mr Putin’s move with condemnation – US President Joe Biden says “the world will hold Russia accountable.”

EU leaders are also going to hold crisis talks to discuss further sanctions on Moscow.