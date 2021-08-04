Petition launched to secure future of Nenagh military barracks

An online petition has been launched to assess support to maintain the site of Nenagh’s military barracks.

There’s been much debate in recent weeks since it emerged that the Department of Defence is seeking to put the site at Summerhill up for sale.

Concerns have been raised about what will happen to the historic site, with some Council officials saying that it may have to be knocked due to its current structural condition.

Local researcher Michael Reynolds has set up the petition to keep the building in place, and potentially convert it into a military museum.

“Whoever buys it they could demolish it meaning it would be gone for good.”

“Another option would be to buy it to preserve it and restore it as it would have a lot of potential to keep intact the heritage of Nenagh’s rich military tradition such as convert it into a military museum that covers all aspects of the towns history.”

