Nenagh councillors unhappy with Department of Defence

The Department of Defence has refused to meet Nenagh councillors to discuss the future of Nenagh military barracks.

Cathaoirleach of Nenagh Municipal District, Councillor Michael O’Meara was very disappointed, as the Department said they would only meet with the executive.

Councillor Seamie Morris agreed with Councillor O’Meara saying the Department of Defence has ‘literally given two fingers to anyone who wants to move this building on’.

Speaking to Tipp FM, Councillor O’Meara said that the building is getting more dilapidated every month.

“I think the barracks should be retained and restored to its former glory.

“It would be a tremendous asset to the town of Nenagh and environs and the whole of the North Tipperary region.

“There’s a huge interest in military history at the moment and I think it would be a great asset.

“You could incorporate a good museum into the barracks and it would have other uses as well.

“But the Department came back to us and said that they wouldn’t meet with us, they said they would meet with members of the executive.

“This is totally unsatisfactory to me, we have questions that we need to put to the Department.”

He added that this is not something that the councillors will give up on.

“We will continue to raise this at council meetings, until we get some idea of what way this barracks is going, because it’s there long enough now in a state of dereliction, and now is the time to take some action on it.”