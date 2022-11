A local author will launch her first novel in Cashel Library next week.

“The Tailor’s Daisy” by Nikita Catherine from Moyglass tells the story of her Great Grandfather who as a young man fought in World War 1.

He was just one of approximately 200,000 soldiers from the island of Ireland who served in the Great War.

All are welcome on Tuesday night where Nikita will sign copies of her book.