Monument to Garda Henry Phelan unveiled in Mullinahone

A ceremony to honour the life of the only Garda to be shot during the Civil War in Tipperary is taking place today.

Garda Henry Phelan was shot dead in a shop in Mullinahone on 14th November 1922 while trying to buy hurleys.

The Centenary Commemoration began this morning with mass in St Michael’s Church at 11am.

The ceremony is being attended by family members as well as serving and retired members of an Garda Siochana

After mass, the Garda Band lead the congregation to Mullinahone Garda station where Deputy Commissioner Anne Marie McMahon will unveil a monument erected to the memory of Garda Phelan on the 100th Anniversary of his death.

This ceremony is part of the centenary celebrations of An Garda Siochana in Tipperary taking place throughout the county.