Miami Showband massacre survivor critical of British government proposals on legacy issues

Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis will make a statement to the British parliament today dealing with legacy issues from the Troubles.

The British Government’s proposal involves a statute of limitations that would end all prosecutions related to the Troubles prior to 1998.

The plan, which has been sharply criticised by the Irish Government, the five main political parties in the North and victims groups, is seen as a response to a demand by MPs to address the issue of prosecution of British army veterans.

Carrick on Suir’s Stephen Travers survived the 1975 Miami Showband Massacre which killed three people near Newry.

He believes the British Government know they face multiple battles in court, following the precedence set by the Ballymurphy Massacre inquest earlier this year.

“It seems to be the last sting of a dying wasp when they have to put their hands up and say you’ve got us, so we’re now going to make up a law that pardons ourselves.”

“That’s a sad day for Britain.”