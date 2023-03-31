Local Councillor says issues highlighted in Defence Forces report cannot be tolerated

A Tipperary councillor feels there is no place in modern day workplaces for behaviour outlined in the recent Defence Forces Report.

The Independent Review Group established in 2021 to investigate matters first raised by a group of female veterans details patterns of inappropriate and illegal behaviour within the military.

Cashel Cllr. Declan Burgess says that these reports are necessary to establish all of the facts around the allegations.

He went on to say that there should be zero tolerance to this in any workplace and hopes there will be cooperation from former members of the defence forces

“I’d say not everyone probably were aware of the extent of it but there’s an awful lot of people that probably turned a blind eye.

“We saw that in the past when it comes to schools and churches as well – a lot of people chose to turn a blind eye because it was easier. You’re going against an establishment as well which is quite difficult to challenge.”