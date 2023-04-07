General Liam Lynch centenary events planned for Newcastle

A number of events are taking place in the Premier County and across the country this weekend as part of the annual Easter Commemorations.

The main focus locally this year will be the General Liam Lynch Centenary Weekend in the village of Newcastle.

The local Memorial Committee – which was founded in 1934 – has a host of commemorative events planned for Easter weekend.

They include a historical bus tour (which is fully booked out) and a book launch tomorrow – Easter Saturday – and a walking tour on Easter Sunday.

The main commemoration event takes place on Easter Monday with a Wreath Laying ceremony at the Liam Lynch Monument at 9am to coincide with the time of his fatal wounding 100 years ago to the day.

Deputy Eamon O’Cuiv will lead the annual commemoration event at the Community Hall in Newcastle at 1.30.

Meanwhile Nenagh, Fethard and Carrick on Suir will hold commemorations on Easter Sunday.

The first will be a wreath laying ceremony at the Republican Plot in St Mary’s Cemetery in Carrickbeg at 11am on Sunday.

At 3pm a commemoration will take place at the grave of George Plant in St Johnstown, Fethard. The main speaker at this will be Dean McGrath.

At the same time Sinn Féin TD Martin Browne will be the main speaker at a 1916 Easter Rising Commemoration at Banba Square in Nenagh.

On Easter Monday Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald will be the main speaker as part of the General Liam Lynch Centenary commemoration in his native Anglesboro near the Glen of Aherlow.