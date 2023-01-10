Call for Council to mark Clonmel’s military history

There are calls for a dedicated Military Museum to be established in Clonmel.

Fianna Fáil Councillor for the area Siobhan Ambrose says it is a huge disappointment that there is nothing in the area marking the history of the army in the town and wider community.

She urged the Executive of Tipperary County Council to look at opening a military museum so that the long history of the Defences Forces in the county is not forgotten.

In particular she said that it would be a failure on the part of the local authority if future generations weren’t informed on the military legacy here in Tipperary.