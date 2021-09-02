Appeal for information on Kilcommon Ambush site

A team of archaeologists are appealing for the help of locals in determining the history of the Kilcommon Ambush site.

Abarta Heritage are undertaking a study of the 1920 event as part of their existing efforts with the ‘Landscapes of Revolution’ project.

A workshop and memory gathering event is being organised for Kilcommon Community Centre this evening from 7pm to 9pm.

One of the archaeologists involved, Damian Sheils, says there are two key aims for the event.

“We’re keen to give something back in the project in terms of having an ‘open house’ if you like so people can learn how to find out about their War of Independence heritage and find out some of the basic skills as to how they can go about determining where things happened in the war in and around them.”

“The other thing we want is we’re appealing to anybody in the local area who has any stories relating to the War of Independence in and around the Kilcommon area – family stories associated with service in the IRA or with the events of the ambush.”