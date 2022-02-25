Adi Roche concerned over Russian takeover of Chernobyl nuclear station

The EU has announced a further range of ‘massive sanctions’ against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

They target its financial, energy, transport and technology sectors – as well as limiting the country’s access to European visas.

It followed an emergency European Council summit in Brussels last night, which was attended by the Taoiseach.

Russia is continuing to launch one of the biggest attacks since the Second World War.

At least 137 people have been killed in Ukraine, and 100,000 civilians have fled their homes.

European Commission president, Ursula von der Leyen, says the new sanctions will have a big impact.

Meanwhile the Chernobyl Children International CEO is appealing to all warring forces not to target the highly contaminated area around the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Station.

Clonmel’s Adi Roche says she’s very worried Russian forces have taken control of the site as it’s very dangerous.

“I am deeply concerned by the developments yesterday of the Russian’s taking over the Chernobyl radiation site because I know how contaminated this region is.

“Not only is there the damaged reactor that’s still standing there but there’s also a massive quantity – tonnes and tonnes – of radioactive waste.”