Michael Collins diaries might shed light on day of Sean Treacy’s death

A Tipperary historian has speculated that the diaries of Michael Collins might reveal more about the day of Sean Treacy’s death.

The diaries list meetings, engagements and appointments between 1918 and 1922 that have never been seen before.

Sean Treacy was killed on Talbot Street with a photograph of General Tudor in his pocket.

Historian Niamh Hassett told Tipp Today that Collins’ diaries might tell the story behind that picture being found in his pocket – perhaps he was there on an assassination mission.

“From a Tipperary point of view, he might have a meeting with Sean Treacy and Seamus Robinson after Soloheadbeg or the attack on Lord French, there were a number of attempts, he may have some of those mentioned.

“The one for me Fran is actually the death of Sean Treacy, Dan Breen says they were up in Dublin and they were waiting around, they were kept waiting, and there was some big job planned.”