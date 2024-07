The weather in Tipperary will take a turn for the worse overnight.

A status yellow rain warning comes into effect in the Premier county at 4am on Tuesday and will be in effect until 4am on Wednesday.

The warning from Met Éireann also comes into effect for all of Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan, Leitrim, Roscommon and Waterford.

Met Éireann are alerting people that potential impacts could include localised flooding, difficult travelling conditions and poor visibility.