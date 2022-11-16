Memorial plaque erected in Carrick-on-Suir for locals who fought in War of Independence

A memorial plaque for the people from and around Carrick-on-Suir who fought in the War of Independence, has been erected.

It is located on the Main Street above the door of the former James Coffey’s Draper Shop where Seamus Babington worked and was used as a dispatch centre for local IRA volunteers.

The Babington family are behind this memorial and have dedicated it to all the Irish Volunteers in the 8th Battalion of the 3rd Tipperary Brigade IRA, which covered Carrick-on-Suir and many surrounding areas.

It also acknowledges their allies in Cumann na mBan and Na Fianna Éireann.

The unveiling of the plaque was attended by the Babington family, along with Mayor Davy Dunne, local representatives, and historians.