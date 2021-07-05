Memorial to honour Mullinahone players involved in Bloody Sunday

A stone memorial in tribute to Mullinahone club members who played in Croke Park on Bloody Sunday, will be unveiled at a commemoration on July 25th.

CJ Kickham’s Mullinahone GAA club are honouring the memory of six club players who were there on the day and have commissioned a stone feature, which will be unveiled at the club.

This was due to be part of their 2020 commemorative event, but was delayed due to Covid restrictions.

Speaking to Tipp FM, PRO for the club, Jackie Bolger said this is a fitting tribute.

“We’d like to honour our six players who took part on that famous day. We hadn’t the opportunity because of Covid regulations, but thankfully those are lifted at the moment and we’re proceeding with it on Sunday, July 25.

“It’s a beautiful piece of stonework by Molloy’s undertakers in Callan and it’s going to contain the names of all the players and the club crests.

“It will be a lasting memory there and it will last time and when people drive into our grounds in the GAA club, they will see it proudly displayed in the corner.

“It’s a beautiful memorial actually and a fitting tribute to those men.”

The commemoration will begin with 11.30am Mass in St Michael’s Church where prayers will be said for the six men, followed by a flag procession to the club.

There will be an oration by Seamus McCarthy and the event will be chaired by Dick Egan.

The six players being remembered are; Jim Egan, Jack Kickham, Bill Barrett, Jimmy Doran, Michael Nolan and Jackie Barrett.

Family members of all six men will be there on the day, making the tribute all the more poignant.