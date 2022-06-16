Meeting today at Clonmel Ulster Bank for customers needing to switch

People in Tipperary are being encouraged to think of their local Credit Union as Ulster Bank prepares to exit the market.

Today and tomorrow local financial institutions are meeting at the Ulster bank in Clonmel this morning to pitch for their clients.

Martina O’Mahony, the members service manager told Tipp FM they offer current accounts, mortgages, debit cards, business and personal loans.

She says many people don’t realise that they offer all of the same services as any bank, with the only exception of credit cards.

Martina says they hope to be able to speak to people today about their options but for anyone who cannot attend there are other ways to set up with the Credit Union:

“You can do it online you can call in to any of our three branches, or you can do it by phone. If you do it by phone you will have to call in to sign, the online is great because you can do an online signature.”