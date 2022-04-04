Meeting in Clonmel on Assessments of Needs delays tonight

The difficulties in accessing assessment of needs for children with special needs will be addressed at a meeting in Clonmel this evening.

Parents in Tipperary and across the country have been highlighting the delays they have faced.

Sinn Féin’s Health Spokesperson David Cullinane will address tonight’s meeting at the Talbot Hotel in Clonmel.

Local Sinn Féin TD Martin Browne says the lack of support is simply not acceptable.

“The numbers are just continuing to rise and rise.

“I questioned the Minister herself and to be told that none of the 91 teams are actually fully staffed is a frightening thing to be told. And I’m someone that hasn’t a family member with a disability so you can imagine families with children with disabilities to be told this.

Martin Browne says a plan needs to be put in place to address the staffing issues.

“We will push for a workforce development plan to train, recruit and retain enough staff in the system to deliver the services because that seems to be one of the problems.

“Staff are leaving because of conditions their being asked to work in. We need to change that all around that staff actually stay in the system – otherwise we will continue over the months and years ahead to be talking about long waits for families.”

That meeting gets underway at 7.30 this evening