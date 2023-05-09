McGrath speaks out on Hate Speech bill

A Tipperary TD has described the new bill on Hate Speech as a ‘frenzied attack’ on free speech.

The Incitement to Violence or Hatred and Hate Offences Bill, which is currently passing through the Seanad, will outlaw the ‘communication’ of material or speech that might ‘incite hatred’ against people with certain protected characteristics.

Deputy Mattie McGrath says that not only is it a money making racket for people within the legal system, but it silences people and their opinions.

As well as criticizing the Government for what he says are Draconian laws, he told Tipp FM that they’ve been disrespectful with regards the public consultation on the Bill.

“They’ve this habit of a Citizens Assembly set up now for any issue they don’t want to deal with themselves. But here we had a public consultation as we had with the Deer Management. People take the time and effort and to be insulted in that way – like we’ll just ignore them – 70% of the people and we’ll ignore them.

“The Taoiseach wants this legislation, Fianna Fáil wants this legislation – they all voted for it. Sinn Féin want this legislation – I can’t believe it. Thirty years ago Sinn Féin wasn’t allowed on RTE.”

Mattie McGrath says he had called for a vote when it reached second stage, outlining number of concerns including the failure to define ‘hate speech’.

He told Tipp Today that this is outdated and stifles free speech.

“This is another mad frenzied attack on the rights of people for freedom of expression and its all down to the Transgenderism and all these issues that we can’t open our mouth.

“Look we brought in ethnic status to a certain grouping here already and we should have learned from that. I was the sole TD – and I don’t mind being the sole TD – to oppose that on the night it happened with Enda Kenny and where are we now? I had calls all weekend from an area with country people terrorised and you can’t even open your mouth.”