McGrath critical of restrictions on possible N24 upgrade routes

Tipperary TD Mattie McGrath says that landowners along the N24 are being unfairly affected by surveys as part of a major road upgrade.

Raising the need for a bypass of Tipp Town in the Dáil again the independent deputy said that a six kilometre wide corridor of the N24 has been set aside as part of the early planning stage.

In response, the Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said he’ll raise the issue with the Transport Minister Eamon Ryan.

Deputy McGrath says that many people are being thwarted in applying for planning permission as a result.

“Tipperary Town has to be bypassed but we have had plans before to bypass it. Why now have they sterilised a six kilometre wide passage of land all the way from Limerick on to Tipperary Town, Bansha, Cahir, Clonmel, Carrick on Suir, Piltown on to Waterford?”

“People want to build houses in those areas and they can’t apply for planning now because of the six kilometres.”