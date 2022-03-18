Mayor of Clonmel praises generosity of locals towards Ukraine

The Mayor of Clonmel has been overwhelmed by the generosity and support for the people of Ukraine.

Since the Mayor’s Ukrainian Relief Fund was launched, it has been really well supported with a variety of fundraisers and individual donations.

Mayor Michael Murphy told Tipp FM that the fundraising will continue and that cash and cheque donations will be accepted in County Hall.

“As Mayor of Clonmel, I’m just blown away by the generosity of the people of Clonmel, the businesses of Clonmel, since I established the special Mayoral relief fund for the humanitarian effort on the ground in Ukraine, every cent to UNICEF and Irish Red Cross.

“The fund has raised, I can confirm, a significant amount of money and I hope to keep the fund open for a number of weeks.

“There’s a lot of other events planned as well. I’m just so proud to be Mayor – once again the citizens of Clonmel stepping up to the mark in such an unselfish way.”

Donations can be made to the following account;

– IBAN IE97 BOFI 9060 0526 2579 71

– BIC BOFIIE2D