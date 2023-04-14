Tipp FM documentary to mark 111th anniversary of Titanic sinking

Tipp FM will feature a special tribute to the 111th anniversary this weekend of the sinking of the Titanic.

This year also marks the 25th anniversary of the release of the James Cameron movie, Titanic.

Trystan Russell, who hosts Blíanta here on Tipp FM every Saturday night, has put together a tribute piece that celebrates the movie but also will feature interviews and storytelling of the events that took place on that night in 1912.

Speaking on Tipp Today earlier, he says that while a lot of the movies are true to real life events, some parts were embellished, something the tribute piece will dive into.

“The movie takes a bit of poetic and dramatic license with the First Officer Murdoch; he was really done dirty in the movie; they showed him putting a gun to his head, which didn’t actually happen. Now, for the movie, it really added to the panic that was going on, but it didn’t actually happen.

“Another author that we have speaking on the show tomorrow night – I don’t want to say what his family connection is yet, but he has a really, really amazing connection to the whole story. He has a relative who was on the ship, and he was done dirty as well by a lot of the stories that came out afterwards.”

You can tune into Blíanta for the special Titanic tribute piece from 10pm tomorrow night here on Tipp FM.