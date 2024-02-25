Marian Hall suffers break-in as Gardaí search for answers

The Marian Hall in Tipperary town was has been trashed during a break-in.

It happened between last Wednesday night week between 6pm on the 14th and 9.30am on the 15th and Gardai are appealing for information.

Nothing was stolen when the community hall was broken into in the Michael’s St area but a substantial amount of damage was caused inside the building.

Detective Sgt Declan O’carroll says they really want to find out what happened in this case and anyone who saw anything or can help the investigation should contact the local station.