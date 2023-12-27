Man’s body found in Co Tipperary house – Gardaí investigating ‘all circumstances’

A man’s body has been discovered in Co Tipperary in the early hours of this morning.

He was found in a house in Ballycrana, Kilross, shortly after 4am and Gardaí say they are investigating all the circumstances.

The body remains at the scene which is being preserved for a forensic and technical examination.

The office of the State Pathologist have been notified and a post-mortem examination will be arranged, the results of which will determine the course of the Garda investigation.

Anyone with any information is being asked to contact the Gardaí in Tipp Town.