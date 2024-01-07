Man shot and wounded during football match in Rearcross

A man playing in a football match was shot and wounded in the arm following an incident at a sports venue in Rearcross, Co. Tipperary last night. The incident happened shortly after 9pm during the second half of a match between Ballymackey Football Club and Rear Cross Football Club.

Players and spectators reported hearing a player “let out a roar’ before falling to the ground, and discovering to their shock that he had been shot in the arm.

The emergency services were alerted while club officials tended to the injured player.

The league game was abandoned and the scene has been preserved for forensic and technical examination and investigating gardaí are appealing for witnesses. They are particularly appealing to anyone who may have been hunting in the area at the time to come forward.