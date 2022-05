A man’s died after an assault in Kilkenny.

It happened this afternoon at around a quarter to one on the Hebron Road.

A man in his 40s was taken to St Luke’s General Hospital with serious injuries, however he has since passed away.

A man in his late 20s was arrested at the scene and is being questioned at Kilkenny Garda Station.

The scene has been preserved for technical examination and there is an appeal for witnesses.