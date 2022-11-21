A man has died following crash in Clonmel this morning

A man has died following a crash in Clonmel earlier this morning.

The collision involved a motorbike and a lorry and happened at around 10am on the New Road, Lisronagh.

The motorcyclist, aged in his 40s, was pronounced dead and his body has been removed to Tipperary University Hospital, no other injuries have been reported at this time.

The road is currently closed, local diversions are currently in place and the services of Forensic Collision Investigators have been requested.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage and were travelling on New Road this morning are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Gardaí are particularly looking to speak with a number of motorists who may have been present at or driven past this collision to make contact with them at Clonmel Garda Station.