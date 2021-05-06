Man charged in relation to large house party in Cappawhite area last year

A man will appear in court next month in connection with the organisation of a large house party in west Tipperary last year.

In November, Gardaí say they were called to the Cappawhite area where a large house party was in progress.

As part of an ongoing investigation since then, a man in his 50s was arrested yesterday in relation to breaches of the Health Act 1947.

Following questioning at Tipperary Town Garda Station, the man has been charged to appear at a sitting of Tipperary District Court in Nenagh on June 2nd.