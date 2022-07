A man has been charged following an assault on a woman in Clonmel.

On Wednesday the 13th of July a man in his 50’s was arrested in relation to the assault of a woman also in her 50’s.

The incident took place on the Cashel Road in Clonmel in the late evening.

This man was arrested in relation to this and other alleged offences and was charged at Youghal District Court in Cork later that week.