Man arrested and Garda car tyres slashed at site of modular homes for Ukrainians in Clonmel

A man has been arrested and a Garda squad car had its tyres slashed on the Heywood Road in Clonmel.

There was a face-off between a small band of protestors and a large contingent of Gardai there earlier as work restarted on the construction of modular homes for Ukrainian families.

The road had been closed this morning as some heavy machinery was moved into the HSE owned land.

It has now re-opened but small groups of Gardai and protestors remain on site.

A Garda statement confirmed that a man in his 20s was arrested and is being held for questioning.

The Office of Public Works who are overseeing the construction have confirmed again that the plan is to install 82 modular houses for Ukrainian refugees and that there are no plans to house asylum seekers in the area.