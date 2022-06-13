Man arrested impersonating business man and gaining access to home of elderly Thurles man

In Thurles, a man has been arrested for impersonating a business man in order to gain access to the home of an elderly man.

The incident took place in the Killenaule area earlier this month.

The man is suspected of stealing from the elderly homeowner – he was later identified and arrested by Gardaí.

Speaking to Tipp Today, Sergeant at Nenagh Garda Station, Declan O Carroll, urged the public to verify the identity of workers coming to their homes and to contact the Gardaí if they suspect any fraudulent behavior.

“It was reported in the Killenaule area on June 1st. The culprit in question pretended to be a genuine business man and gained access to a house of an elderly homeowner using these false pretenses, and was suspected of stealing money from this elderly gentleman.

Gardaí pursued several lines of inquiry, which resulted in the suspect being identified and arrested in respect to it. The suspect was later charged in relation to the matter. I would urge the public to verify the I.D of workers calling into their home, and if they suspect anything untoward, contact the Gardaí.”