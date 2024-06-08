Man Arrested After €65,000 Worth Of Cannabis Seized In Thurles

Gardaí have arrested a man and seized €65,000 worth of cannibas herb in a raid in Thurles yesterday.

The Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, Tipperary Divisional Drugs Unit and Revenue conducted a joint operation in a Mid Tipp property, arresting a man in his 20s who is now detained in a local Garda station.

He was later charged and will appear before the Courts at a later date.

Over 3kg of cannabis was located at the location along with drug paraphernalia – pending analysis.

Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.