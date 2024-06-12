Man Arrested at Clonmel Protest in Court This Morning

A man in his 30s arrested as part of the Heywood Road protest in Clonmel yesterday has been charged and is due before the courts this morning.

Works resumed at the site yesterday on the development of 82 modular units which will be used to house Ukranian refugees.

Protestors, concerned that the site will be used to house International Protection Applicants, have maintained their presence there.

The OPW who are overseeing the construction, issued a statement this week saying that the plan is to install housing for Ukrainian refugees and that there are no plans to house asylum seekers in the area.

The man arrested yesterday, was detained following clashes with Gardai.

He is expected to appear before Youghal District Court this morning.

Speaking on Tipp Today, one of the organisers of the protest Shane Smith said the protest will continue..