Man appears in court over series of burglaries in four Munster counties

A man has been charged in connection with a string of burglaries in four counties last year, including in Tipperary.

34-year-old Conor Keeley of Hands Caravan Park, Donabate, Dublin, appeared in Cashel District Court yesterday, charged with nine counts of burglary in the first three weeks of October last year.

The incidents occurred in Tipp, Clare, Limerick and north Cork.

Mr Keeley was also charged with one offence under organised crime legislation.

Judge Terence Finn refused bail following Garda objections.

He’s been remanded in custody to appear in Cashel District Court next Wednesday for service of the book of evidence.