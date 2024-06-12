Man Appears In Court On Multiple Charges After Protestors Clash With Gardaí In Clonmel

A man has appeared in court today on multiple charges after protesters clashed with Gardaí on the Heywood Road in Clonmel.

The man in his 30s was charged with assault, criminal damage and public order offences after being arrested at the site of a planned modular village for Ukrainian families.

He’s been released on bail on a number of conditions including that he stays away from the Heywood Road and the ongoing demonstrations there.

He was held overnight for questioning and brought before Youghal district court this afternoon.

He’s due to appear again before Clonmel district court next Tuesday.

Meanwhile in another incident of vandalism in the area today a lorry delivering to the construction site had a window broken.

A rock was thrown through the windscreen as it approached the entrance to the HSE-owned land.