Man airlifted to hospital after M8 collision in south Tipp

A man has been airlifted to Cork University hospital after a motorway collision in south Tipperary.

The man in his 30s suffered injuries after being hit by a vehicle on the southbound lane of the M8, just south of Junction 11 Cahir South at around 3.30pm.

The motorway had been closed in both directions for a time, but the northbound lanes have since reopened.

The southbound lanes between Junction 11 Cahir South and Junction 12 Mitchelstown North remain closed this evening.

The driver of the vehicle is being treated for shock at the scene.