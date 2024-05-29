Man in his 50s killed in workplace incident in Roscrea

A man has died after a workplace incident in County Tipperary this afternoon (Wednesday).

TippFM News understands that it happened at around 12.30pm at a water treatment plant in the Roscrea area.

Emergency services were called out but the man in his 50s was pronounced dead at the scene.

His remains have been removed to University Hospital Limerick where a post mortem examination will be carried out.

The Health and Safety Authority and the local coroner have been informed.

Gardai have confirmed their enquiries are ongoing.