Man in his 50s arrested after series of armed robberies at Tipperary bookies

A man has been arrested over a series of armed robberies at bookies in County Tipperary over the past month.

The robberies happened at betting shops in Carrick-on-Suir last Sunday, in Killenaule on Thursday last week and in Fethard on the 28th of September.

There was also an attempted robbery in Clonmel on the 7th of October.

A man in his 50s was arrested by detectives from the Clonmel District Crime Unit in the west Dublin area on Wednesday.

He was was brought to a Garda Station in County Tipperary for questioning.

He’s since been charged and is due to appear before Cashel District Court this afternoon.