“Major water leak” causes phone disruption at Limerick’s maternity hospital

A “major water leak” has disrupted communications systems at University Maternity Hospital Limerick.

The incident occurred this morning, affecing external communications including phone lines for the Early Pregnancy Assessment Unit and the Maternity Emergency Unit.

Women who need to contact the hospital in advance, or those who need to access the EPAU/MEU, are advised to use the temporary alternative phone lines on 061-327300; 061-327455; 061-327238; 061-327450.

Management at the Ennis Road facility say all other services are unaffected, and any woman with an appointment today is advised to attend as normal.