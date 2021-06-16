Major live show planned for Nenagh in August

One of the local recipients of State funding for live events says they’re “absolutely thrilled” at the prospect of putting on a live variety show later this summer.

Just under €16,000 of the €25 million fund has been allocated to Musical Theatre Academy Nenagh to run a marquee outdoor variety show for 1,000 people this August.

The event is being organised by Stephanie Browne, Máire Long and Tara Killilea, and will be held at a central location in Nenagh.

Stephanie says 6-8 professional singers will be involved, alongside plenty of young local talent.

“We have a team of our elites who are all between the age of 17 and 23 – they were all meant to represent Ireland at the World Championships in Performing Arts for the last two years but that has been cancelled.”

“So because they didn’t get to go and represent their country we’ve decided to put on a show.”