A Tipperary native has been appointed Assistant Garda Commissioner by the Policing Authority.

Michael McElgunn – the son of Kitty and the late Michéal McElgunn, formerly of Pearse Terrace, Thurles – is one of three new Assistant Commissioners.

He will be looking after the North Western region from the end of the month.

McElgunn was most recently Chief Superintendent for the DMR South Central Division.

Angela Willis, and Justin Kelly are the other new Assistant Commissioners.